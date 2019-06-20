BAR MILLS - Alice Elizabeth Pease, 91, passed away at her home on June 18, 2019.She was born in Buxton, in the home she passed away in, on May 24, 1928, the daughter of the late Harry and Mildred (Garland) Woodman. She went to elementary school in Bar Mills and graduated from Buxton High School.Alice went on to raise her family and later worked for many years as the Librarian at the Berry Memorial Library.Alice will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had with reading, cooking, camping, making items for Dorcas Society functions, and most importantly, her family - especially her grandchildren.She is predeceased by a son, Fred Short; and her brother, Sumner Woodman.Alice is survived by her beloved husband, Albert "Poochie" Pease of Bar Mills; children, Jennifer Gaynor of Buxton, Deborah Bennett of Dayton, Kathryn Hanna of Buxton, and Harry Short of Gorham; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at the South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.Online condolence messages can be submitted to the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, website, www.mainefuneral.comAlice's family would like to thank Beacon Hospice for their care and support.Memorial contributions may to be made to:Beacon Hospice/Amedisys54 Atlantic PlaceSouth Portland, ME 04106
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 20, 2019