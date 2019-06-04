SOUTH PORTLAND - Alice C. Williams RN, 104, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born Sept. 19, 1914, the daughter of Bartlett and Marcia Ward Cleaves.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ralmond ""Bill" Williams. Survivors include a nephew, John ""Peter"" Cleaves and his wife, Ellen, of Hilton Head Island, S.C.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Landings, former the Village Crossings, Cape Elizabeth, Friday June 7, 2019, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Burial will follow in Addison Maine, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.
Contributions can
be made to:
Mayhew Library
PO Box152
Addison, ME 04006
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 4, 2019