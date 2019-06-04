WESTBROOK - Alice B. Vivas, 69, passed away May 29, 2019, at home with her granddaughter, holding her hand. She was born May 3, 1951, in Portland, Maine, to parents Ruth and Philip Howe.
Alice had a love for all things Disney, especially Mickey Mouse which was fondly shared by her late husband, Jo?e. She absolutely loved dolphins as well. Above all else, she truly loved and cherished spending time and making memories with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her husband, Jo?e; two brothers, Donald and Jim; and two sisters, Vivian and Edna. She is survived by her son, Richard; daughter, Camilla; granddaughters, Torie and Kearston; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Alaina, and Phoebe; and sisters, Pauline, Barbara, Maggie, and Gail; as well as her lifelong friend, BJ, and many other family and friends. Her family would like to thank Beacon Hospice for all the care provided in Alice's last days.
A memorial service for Alice will be 4 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine. Burial for Alice will be held at a later date. To express condolences and to participate in Alice's online tribute, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 4, 2019