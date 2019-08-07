Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred William "Bill" Kany Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Obituary

SACO - Alfred William "Bill" Kany Jr., 88, of Ferry Road, passed away Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 at the Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford with his family by his side.



Bill was born in New York City, May 5, 1931, the son of Dr. Alfred W. Kany Sr. and Dorothy Hurd Sawyer.



He attended local schools and Thornton Academy, and graduated from Hebron Academy in 1950. Bill then enrolled in the Saco Lowell Training and Management program and graduated in 1955.



In 1954, Bill married Anne J. Baker at the West Scarborough Methodist Church.



Bill was in manufacturing for years including working at Saco Lowell/ Maremont as a manager, later plant superintendent for W. H. Nichols Co. and finally as president of Lund Manufacturing. Bill then became president of Saco and Biddeford Savings and ended his working career as chairman of the board for Saco and Biddeford Savings.



Mr. Kany's community involvement was significant. He was a member and former Deacon of First Parish Congregational Church of Saco UCC, president of the Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce, president of the Saco Business Association, member of the Biddeford Saco



Bill chaired capital campaigns for Sweetser Services and Thornton Academy and spearheaded the creation and funding of York County Community College. He helped fundraise for Mary's Walk for many years.



For his service in the development of York County Community College, he received an honorary degree in 2002 and had the endowment fund named after him in 2009.



Mr. Kany enjoyed skiing, golf, boating, and travel with family and friends. He was happiest at the cottage at Mt. Abram.



Bill was predeceased by his brother, Robert W. Kany.



Survivors include his wife, Anne, of 65 years of marriage of Saco; two daughters, Melissa Kany and her partner, Roger of Saco and Susan Kany and her partner, Bill of Cambridge, Mass., and a son, William Kany and his wife, Holly of Saco; three grandchildren, Will, Andy and Erin Kany.



A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 9, at First Parish Congregational Church of Saco, UCC, 12 Beach Street, Saco. The Rev. Dr. Burton Howe will officiate.



Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation 365 Main St, Saco is entrusted with his arrangements. A private family burial will at the family plot at Laurel Hill Cemetery will follow a church reception.



Memorial donations may be made in Bill's honor to the A. William Kany Jr. and Anne Kany Endowment Fund at the



York County



Community College



112 College Drive



Wells, ME 04090



or to



Thornton Academy's Annual Fund



438 Main Street



Saco, ME 04072







