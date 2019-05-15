TOPSHAM - Alfred Thomas Robinson, 93, of Yarmouth, resident of Cadigan Lodge Topsham, passed away in his sleep Thursday evening, May 9, 2019. He was born Oct. 8, 1925 in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of George Robinson and Maisie (Keysel) Robinson.
He is predeceased by his wife, Anne Faith (Carroll) Robinson; a brother, George Robinson and a sister, Virginia (Robinson) Bannon.
He is survived by a son, Dwayne Robinson and his wife, Kathy of Topsham; grandchildren, Christopher (Washington D.C.), Faith and her husband, Lauren Chan (Richmond Hill Ontario, Canada); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Following a long working career in New York, Alfred retired to Yarmouth in 1987. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on May 20, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth. A committal will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alfred's name may be made to Holy Martyrs Church
266 Foreside Road
Falmouth, Maine
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 15, 2019