Service Information Graveside service 2:00 PM St. Ignatius Cemetery Service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Springvale Social Club

Obituary

SANFORD - Alfred J. Demers, also known as Diddy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept.18, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by his loved ones.He was born on July 3, 1942 to the late Alfred and Lillian (Tardif) Demers in Springvale. His family lived in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools. Upon graduating high school he served in the United States Army. He was stationed in Hawaii for three years and shared fond memories of his time there.Diddy worked for many years in Sanford as a meat cutter at Pelletier's Market, then Jerry's Market. The second half of his career he was a custodian for the Sanford school system at Emerson School and the Junior High School where he enjoyed the opportunity to see his grandchildren while he worked.Back in the day Diddy was a member of the Wolves Club. He was often seen on his motorcycle, enjoyed playing pool, and loved taking care of his cars. He and Joanne enjoyed trips to North Conway with friends.A favorite pastime of his was gardening. He had an abundant vegetable garden for years then later enjoyed his perennial flower gardens. Diddy and Joanne spent many afternoons laughing with their friends at Dunkin Donuts in South Sanford. He is predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Ernest, Roland, and Phillip, and three sisters, Rita, Mary Lou, and Stella; a stepson Greg Spencer; and two Chow Chows, Ming and Ming 2.Survivors include his wife Joanne of Sanford; his beloved dachshund Willie; his stepdaughter Cindy and husband Roger Hall of Sanford, stepdaughter Jessica and husband Michael Lison of Scarborough; grandchildren Amy Sullivan and husband Robert of Lowell, Mass., Heidi Flint of Sanford, Ryan Spencer and wife Erica of Sanford, Jennifer Spencer of Sanford; great-grandchildren Annalise and Levi Flint, Bobby and Spencer Sullivan, Georgia Spencer; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at St. Ignatius Cemetery followed by a reception at the Springvale Social Club from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence visit







