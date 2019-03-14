Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LEWISTON - Alfred "Al" Glover, 86, died on Tuesday, March 12, at St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, from complications following surgery.Born on March 9, 1933 in Melrose, Mass to Edna and Alfred Glover from Dundee, Scotland, Al was a first generation American in his family. He had younger twin brothers Kenneth and David.Al is survived by his wife of 56 years Patricia, and daughters Karen Mason from Pennsylvania and Elizabeth "Liz" Phillips from Texas. He had eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.Al's love of sports started in high school when he became captain of his track team, setting a long jump record in 1951. He was undefeated in the mile relay in 1956 and the 880 yard run in 1958. After graduating from Wilmington College in Ohio with a degree in Education, Al moved to Maine and began teaching and coaching at Bridgton High School in 1958. He was the assistant principal and teacher at Bridgton Elementary school 1959 – 1962. Al moved to Fryeburg Academy where he taught Biology and Civics from 1962 – 1984, as well as coaching track and field and cross country.After retiring from Fryeburg, Al taught adult education courses with SAD 61 from 1984-1988 including photography and English classes. He continued teaching and coaching at Lake Region High School from 1988-1993, and then was a tutor with the Special Education classes until 2005.Al was a strong believer in giving back to his community through service and civic organizations. He was a trustee with the Bridgton Congregational Church, Deertrees Theatre, Bridgton Academy, Bridgton Public Library, and Bridgton Water District. He was heavily involved in fundraising efforts including a new parsonage for the church, the addition to the town library, the Bridgton Ice Arena and the Humanities Building at Bridgton Academy.Al joined the Bridgton Lions Club in 1958 with 50 years of perfect attendance. During his 60 years, he served as president of the New England Lions Council, was King Lion of the Bridgton club 3 times, secretary, treasurer, Tail Twister and District Governor. He was a Shriner and a Mason as well. In 2008 he was honored by the Maine Senate and House of Representatives for service to the community and state. He won awards including the Ray McDonald Service award in 2008, Lion of the Year in 1999, Melvin Jones award in 1991 and many more.Al served in the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army and earned the "God & Country" medal with the Boy Scouts. He used his skills as a professional photographer for the Bridgton News, assisting the Maine State Police and Maine Game Wardens. Al leaves behind his well-used crutches, his photography equipment and a seriously large collection of Lions memorabilia.A celebration of Al's life will be held, 2 p.m., Sat., Mar. 16, 2019, at the Bridgton First Congregational Church, UCC, 33 South High St., Bridgton. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com Gifts in Al's memorymay be made to the:Bridgton Lions ClubP.O. Box 103Bridgton, ME 04009 Funeral Home Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service

