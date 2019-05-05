BRADENTON, Fla. - Alfred (Ted) Cossar, 75, loving husband and father of two children, peacefully passed away on March 24, 2019 surrounded by his family in Bradenton, Fla.
Ted was born on Sept. 8, 1943, in Portland, son of Alfred and Roberta (Aubens) Cossar. He graduated from Falmouth High School in 1961. He served his country in the United States Navy and was part of the Naval blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. He returned to Maine and finished his military obligation as a Hospital Corpsman attached to the 4th Div. of the United States Marines. Ted served an apprenticeship with the UA Local #716 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union retiring in 2003. He married Carol (Reynolds) November 6, 1965 and they raised a daughter, Cathryn, and a son, Tim.
Ted coached soccer and Little League and attended all of his children's sporting events. He had a great sense of humor and would make up silly songs and dances to the delight of his children.
Ted was an enthusiastic New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He was an avid runner, deer hunter and fisherman and loved being in the woods and on the water. Upon retirement, he and Carol wintered in Florida, traveling and going on cruises. He took up the game of golf and was a Charter Member of the Greens of Manatee Golf Course in Bradenton. He was the life of the party and enjoyed sharing stories, which improved with each telling.
Ted is predeceased by his father, Al, and mother, Roberta. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Carol Cossar of Bradenton. Fla. and Freeport; his son Timothy Cossar of Los Angeles, Calif., his daughter Cathryn Bigley, son-in-law Gregory Bigley; granddaughter Viktoria Bigley of Freeport; and his beloved cat Millie, who misses him dearly.
A private service will be held at the Flying Point Cemetery in Freeport this summer. A celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers,
memorials may be made in Ted's name to:
Southwest Florida
Dialysis Center
520 Manatee Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019