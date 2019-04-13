|
WELLS, formerly of Barre, Vt. - Alexander Valentino Acebo, aka Tino, to his family and friends, was born on Sept. 5, 1927, in Barre, Vt., the son of Fermin and Elvira Acebo. He attended Barre schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1945. During his time at Spaulding, he was an outstanding athlete, playing baseball, basketball, and football. In football, he was the quarterback, leading Spaulding to an undefeated, unscored upon season, probably still a Vermont state record to this day. After completing high school, he joined the U.S. Army in 1946. From 1946-1949 Tino was stationed in Japan during the occupation, where he rose to the rank of staff sergeant in the Finance Corps. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he attended and graduated from Bryant College, earning his degree in business accounting. With his accounting degree in hand, Tino went to work as an accountant for Modern Printing. Later, an opportunity came his way working for the State of Vermont Auditing Department. After several years he was asked to "throw his hat" into the political arena and run for Auditor of Accounts for the State of Vermont. After winning the role of Auditor of Accounts for the State of Vermont, Tino successfully held this office for the next 22-plus years, often running unopposed, until his retirement from public service. Active in local civic affairs, Tino served as a member of the Barre City School Board, including time as the board's chairman. He was the official announcer of the Barre basketball tournaments from 1961-1982, as well as being a member of many organizations including: Elks Lodge 1535, MacKenzie-Webster V.F.W.Post 790, Mutua, American Legion Post 19 and the Kiwanis cub. Tino loved spending peaceful time at his idyllic summer place in Wells, Maine, where he and his many friends would pass the days ocean fishing. He was also an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and skiing, as well as the Boston Red Sox and Patriots.On Oct. 14, 1950, he married Lorraine Sauter in Madison, Conn. From this marriage came three beautiful daughters, Wendy, Lynn Anne, and Mollie. Tino also was a loving and doting grandfather to his nine grandchildren: Megan, Travis, Joshua Berman, Emily, Shara, Hannah, and Eric Lajeuneesse, Reed and Jacob Cardner; as well as his five great-grandchildren. Tino Acebo is survived by his brother, Victor Acebo, in Barre, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his brothers, Fermin, Jose, Richard, and Louis, and his sisters, Angelina Silva and Mary Garceau.Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine, with Rev. Carolyn Lambert, and on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Barre Congregational Church, 35 Church Street, Barre, Vt., with Rev. Bert Marshall. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery in Barre with military honors.Both Bibber Memorial Chapel and the Hooker & Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, Vt., are assisting the Acebo family. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tino's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com or Tino's Memorial Guestbook at www.hookerwhitcomb.com.Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to:Barre Lodge of Elks #153510 Jefferson StreetBarre, VT 05641
Bibber Memorial Chapel
111 Chapel Road
Wells, ME 04090
(207) 646-6133
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|