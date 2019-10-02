Alec E. Blanchard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alec E. Blanchard.
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Life Church
551 Alfred St.
Biddeford, ME
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
New Life Church
551 Alfred St.
Biddeford, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

AUBURN - Alec E. Blanchard, 26, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 in Lewiston.

The full obituary and online condolence messages care available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Oct. 5 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the New Life Church, 551 Alfred St., Biddeford. A funeral service will follow at the church at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford at a later date.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com