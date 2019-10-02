AUBURN - Alec E. Blanchard, 26, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 in Lewiston.
The full obituary and online condolence messages care available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Oct. 5 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the New Life Church, 551 Alfred St., Biddeford. A funeral service will follow at the church at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019