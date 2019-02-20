Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aldona "Donna" Wallin. View Sign

PORTLAND - Aldona Wallin, 87, passed away on Feb. 9, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, in Portland, as a result of a brief illness, complications from a long battle with COPD.



Donna was born in Stony Plain, Alberta, Canada on Oct. 17, 1931, the daughter of Joseph Petruskevich and Alexandra Veronica (Matulevicius) Petruskevich, both natives of Lithuania.



It is there that she lived her early life on the Canadian frontier on a farm where the primary mode of transportation was by horse. Her parents arrived from Lithuania to Canada speaking very little English. One day while walking to school in winter, she recalls being followed closely by a Canada lynx and could hear wolves calling in the winter at night. She spoke very fondly and vividly of her memories and adventures while growing up on the farm.



Donna attended local schools in Stony Plain and after high school she worked for Kresge's Dept. store in Edmonton. She enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force RCAF in 1951, attended basic training in Mont Apica, Quebec. Upon completion, Donna or "Pete" as she was known, was assigned and stationed with the Air Women of 1st Air Division HQ RCAF in Metz, France.



She was a lead RCAF member in Communications and Teletype and worked out of the Chateau de Mercy in Metz.



She mentioned that the food there was excellent including the mussels at the Gare Restaurant in the Metz Rail Station, she also enjoyed The Charlemagne Bar at The Hotel Regina where she lived in Metz. While overseas, she was able to enjoy many cultural and travel opportunities including a trip to Oktoberfest where her fellow girlfriends ended up dancing on tables (she did not participate in this however from what I was told).



While in France, Donna met her future, beloved husband of 53 years Richard "Dick" Wallin, who was stationed with the U.S. Air Force at Spangdahlem Airbase near Trier, Germany.



After her RCAF service, she returned to Edmonton, Alberta where she was employed by The Imperial Oil Corporation Refinery.



Dick and Donna were married in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on June 9, 1956.



Newly married, Donna relocated to Brockton, Mass., where she worked for Plymouth Home National Bank and became a naturalized citizen of the U.S. in 1960.



Donna then moved to Maine with her family, in 1969, where her husband was employed with NYNEX Corporation in Portland. She worked several gift shop part-time jobs, but was primarily a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. An excellent cook, she enjoyed preparing outstanding meals and desserts, both Swedish and Lithuanian cuisine, as well as exceptional Chicken Cordon Bleu and strawberry rhubarb. She also enjoyed gardening and appreciated the natural surroundings near her Scarborough home.



Donna spent her later years living entirely in her own home independent and of her free will. She and her family are forever grateful and appreciative to her wonderful neighbors for all their assistance.



She enjoyed discussing current events, reading and watching movies. She enjoyed many diverse reality TV shows recently for example shows profiling life in Alaska, Naked and Afraid as well as Swamp People. She often brought up the fact that "it was better than watching what is on the news."



She also enjoyed the local Boston sports teams.



Donna had three siblings: older sister, the late Eugenia "Gene" Carter, native of Lithuania, and brothers, Gary Petruskevich and John Peters all of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.



Donna is survived by her son, Christopher John Wallin of Scarborough, daughter, Cynthia Ann Harmatz and son-in-law, Dr. Alan Harmatz MD of Bradenton, Fla.; granddaughter, Hannah Rose Harmatz of Brooklyn, N.Y.; stepgranddaughter, Summer Coggins Dickhaut and family of Falmouth; sister-in-law, Marjorie Fitzmaurice of Middleboro, Mass., and family, as well as numerous relatives in Canada.



Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Portland. Burial and a ceremony honoring her life and celebrating both Dick and Donna will be held in June at the Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough, Maine.







