GRAY - Albert "Skip" T. Lowell, 79, passed away on April 8, 2019. He was born in Portland February 21, 1940 to Robert and Polly (Nutter) Lowell. He grew up in Portland and graduated from Portland schools. After graduation he entered into the National Guard and eventually enlisting into the US Army.
Starting in Rockland, Albert spent most of his working career as a commercial fisherman and retired from Maine Fisheries and Vessel Services in Portland as a Shore Engineer maintaining commercial fishing vessels. He will be missed by those close to him.
Albert is predeceased by both parents. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elaine (Ellis) Lowell, of Gray, one son Monty Lowell, one sister Dorothy (Lowell) Wilber and her husband Richard, one brother Robin Lowell and his wife Judy, two stepsons Dana Fogg, Duane Fogg, along with many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, and all of his buddies from Tapa-Nu-Keg Lodge.
The family would like to express thanks to all of Skip's caregivers. A private burial will take place in the Spring. To express online condolences, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019