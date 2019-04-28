|
SPRING HILL, Fla. / CUMBERLAND, Maine - Albert R. Wacker, 95, passed away on April 8, 2019 at Scarborough Terrace with his family at his side during his last days. He was born in Abington, Pa. in 1924 to Ida (Gertsberg) and Conrad Wacker.
After Albert graduated from Abington High School, he attended Drexel University studying Chemical Engineering until he was called into active duty in 1943. He was in the Army Infantry, HQ CO 406th Infantry Regiment 102nd Division, and served in World War II in both Germany and France. He was injured in combat in March 1945 and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. He was discharged from the service in January, 1946. His military service was a source of many lasting memories and stories. He was very proud of his service for his country.
After the war, he finished his degree at Drexel and worked at Sloan-Blabon (Philadelphia, Pa.) and later Congoleum-Nairn (Trenton, NJ) in the linoleum flooring business. He attended Drexel University at night and acquired his MBA degree. In 1964, Albert accepted a position with AMTICO in Lisbon, Maine and moved his family from Pennsylvania to Cumberland, Maine. He and his wife, Jane, were avid golfers and were among the first members of Val Halla Golf Club. They made many wonderful friends through their golf and their community activities. He later was a cofounder of Lisbon Vinyldyne which was ultimately acquired by Robbins Flooring. These companies manufactured synthetic sports flooring for tennis courts and basketball courts.
In 1977, he joined EAR/Cabot Corporation and relocated to Walpole, Mass. and then to Zionsville, Ind., where he and Jane lived until they retired to Timber Pines in Spring Hill, Fla. in 1987. Albert was a daily fixture on the golf course until September, 2018. In addition to his golf, he enjoyed playing tennis and gardening.
Albert's creativity lives on in the two patents that were approved in his name…one in linoleum manufacturing and another in ear plug design.
He married his wife, Jane, in 1955 and they shared many wonderful years together before she predeceased him in March, 2013. He was also predeceased by his parents, and a sister, Emily, and two brothers, Charles and Joseph. An amazing man and inspiring father and grandfather, Albert is survived by his children, Betsy Gianetta (William) of Scarborough, Bruce Wacker (Phillip Lott) of DeBary, Fla., and Jane Collins (Douglas) of Harpswell; his grandchildren, Emily Gianetta (Andrew Groleau), William Gianetta Jr. (Caroline McCallum), Samantha Collins (William Cogswell); and a great-granddaughter, Virginia Groleau. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jane Lear of Columbia, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Scarborough Terrace and Beacon Hospice for their support.
Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to:
Travis Mills Foundation
89 Water St.
Hallowell, ME 04347 or:
Val Halla Golf Association
Scholarship Fund
P.O. Box 506
Cumberland, ME 04110
Please reference Albert Wacker in memo portion
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
