PORTLAND - Albert P. Asali Sr., 88 passed peacefully at home with his family by his side, on June 6, 2019.
He was born in Portland Feb. 17, 1931, the son of the late Joseph P. Asali and Rose (Donatelli) Asali. The first 14 years of his life he treasured the many memories of growing up on Chatham Street (Little Italy).
He graduated from Cheverus High School as class president in 1950 and continued his education at St. Anselm's College. He married his lifelong sweetheart and began his dreams of raising a family. As a married man it was important for him to get his master's degree in education so he attended The University of Maine in Orono for the next three summers.
Al taught seventh grade English and coached basketball in Biddeford his first year out of college. He later spent 27 years at King Junior High School in Portland as an English teacher and football coach. He retired from teaching at the age of 50 and took on a job as a sales representative for Ridge Homes and Purolator Courier for the next five years. Being a family first man, Al and Diddy spent 16 years taking their children camping summers at Sebago Basin where they enjoyed boating and skiing. Al's other love was the ocean, where he spent 25 years taking family and friends out on Casco Bay.
He is predeceased by his brother, Andrew L. Asali and sister, Angelina McMann; sons, Joseph W. Asali and Andrew L. Asali.
Survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Bonnevie Asali; daughters, Rose Asali Harris, Kathleen J. Dall and Barbara M. Asali, and his sons, George A. Asali and his wife, Trudy, Albert P. Asali Jr. and his wife, Deborah; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 16, from 4-6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland on Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m.
To view Al's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Boys Club that he loved,
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine
PO Box 7830
Portland, ME 04112
Or
as Al liked to say,
"Save it for a rainy day".
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019