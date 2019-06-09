Guest Book View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church 72 Federal St. Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Albert P. Asali Sr., 88 passed peacefully at home with his family by his side, on June 6, 2019.



He was born in Portland Feb. 17, 1931, the son of the late Joseph P. Asali and Rose (Donatelli) Asali. The first 14 years of his life he treasured the many memories of growing up on Chatham Street (Little Italy).



He graduated from Cheverus High School as class president in 1950 and continued his education at St. Anselm's College. He married his lifelong sweetheart and began his dreams of raising a family. As a married man it was important for him to get his master's degree in education so he attended The University of Maine in Orono for the next three summers.



Al taught seventh grade English and coached basketball in Biddeford his first year out of college. He later spent 27 years at King Junior High School in Portland as an English teacher and football coach. He retired from teaching at the age of 50 and took on a job as a sales representative for Ridge Homes and Purolator Courier for the next five years. Being a family first man, Al and Diddy spent 16 years taking their children camping summers at Sebago Basin where they enjoyed boating and skiing. Al's other love was the ocean, where he spent 25 years taking family and friends out on Casco Bay.



He is predeceased by his brother, Andrew L. Asali and sister, Angelina McMann; sons, Joseph W. Asali and Andrew L. Asali.



Survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Bonnevie Asali; daughters, Rose Asali Harris, Kathleen J. Dall and Barbara M. Asali, and his sons, George A. Asali and his wife, Trudy, Albert P. Asali Jr. and his wife, Deborah; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 16, from 4-6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland on Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m.



To view Al's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit,



Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Boys Club that he loved,



Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine



PO Box 7830



Portland, ME 04112



Or



as Al liked to say,



"Save it for a rainy day".







PORTLAND - Albert P. Asali Sr., 88 passed peacefully at home with his family by his side, on June 6, 2019.He was born in Portland Feb. 17, 1931, the son of the late Joseph P. Asali and Rose (Donatelli) Asali. The first 14 years of his life he treasured the many memories of growing up on Chatham Street (Little Italy).He graduated from Cheverus High School as class president in 1950 and continued his education at St. Anselm's College. He married his lifelong sweetheart and began his dreams of raising a family. As a married man it was important for him to get his master's degree in education so he attended The University of Maine in Orono for the next three summers.Al taught seventh grade English and coached basketball in Biddeford his first year out of college. He later spent 27 years at King Junior High School in Portland as an English teacher and football coach. He retired from teaching at the age of 50 and took on a job as a sales representative for Ridge Homes and Purolator Courier for the next five years. Being a family first man, Al and Diddy spent 16 years taking their children camping summers at Sebago Basin where they enjoyed boating and skiing. Al's other love was the ocean, where he spent 25 years taking family and friends out on Casco Bay.He is predeceased by his brother, Andrew L. Asali and sister, Angelina McMann; sons, Joseph W. Asali and Andrew L. Asali.Survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Bonnevie Asali; daughters, Rose Asali Harris, Kathleen J. Dall and Barbara M. Asali, and his sons, George A. Asali and his wife, Trudy, Albert P. Asali Jr. and his wife, Deborah; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 16, from 4-6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland on Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m.To view Al's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Boys Club that he loved,Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern MainePO Box 7830Portland, ME 04112Oras Al liked to say,"Save it for a rainy day". Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com