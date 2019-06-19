WESTBROOK - Albert L. Kenney, 90, passed on June 14, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Westbrook. He was the son of Leland and Louise (Raymond) Kenney.
Albert served in the military, stationed in Germany. He then went on to work at S.D. Warren for 41-and-a-half years. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy (King) Kenney; his daughter, Cynthia Briggs; grandchildren: Chaz Briggs, Christina Briggs and her fiancé, Eric McCabe. He was a father figure to his grandchildren.
Albert was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Leland, Virginia, Ronald and Robert. He was very proud of his Irish family heritage.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Maine Medical Center for their kindness and support during his final days.
Honoring his wishes, there will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 19, 2019