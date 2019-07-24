SANFORD - Albert Dion, 85, of Sanford passed away in his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on Sept. 30, 1933, in Springvale to the late John Baptiste and Alice (Blanchette) Dion.Growing up, he worked on the family farm until enlisting in the U.S. Army where he worked as a barber until eventually becoming a Drill Sergeant. After he was discharged from the Army, he decided to open up a barber shop in Springvale. Developing a passion for real estate, he opened Dion Realty and eventually became the manager of Drowns Agency. He continued his career as a real estate broker until he retired from The Masiello Group in October 2018. Some of his passions included watching the Boston Red Sox, hunting, golfing, and spending time with family. His love of golf resulted in him becoming one of the original owners of the Sanford Country Club. He was an active member of the church and participated on the Planning Board for the town of Sanford. When he was in Florida, he was often found at the clubhouse playing cards with his friends.He is predeceased by his siblings Jeannette Guillemette, Maurice Dion, Rev. Roland Dion, Cecile Manning, Jean Dion, Pauline Bourque, Donald Dion, Maryanne Edrington, and Lucille LaFlamme and Theresa Couture. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris (Fortier) Dion of Sanford; his children and their spouses, Patricia and Stephen Desrochers, Linda and Ken Lawrence, Donna and Derrill Savage, and Patrick Dion; and his sister, Rita Legere. He leaves 11 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren whom he absolutely adored.A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church 66 North Ave., Sanford.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers,contributions may be made in his memory to the:Maine Children's Cancer Program 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME 04102
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 24, 2019