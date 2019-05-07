WINDHAM - Alan R. Saunders Sr., 72, died, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Maine Medical Center. He was born Feb. 4, 1947, in Portland, a son of Harold A. Jr. and Frances (Fernald) Saunders.Al grew up in Portland and Windham. He was a 1965 graduate of Windham High School and 1969 graduate of Westbrook College. Al dedicated his life to police work and was a retiree of both the Portland Police Department and the Cumberland Country Sherriff's department. Al also served his country in the U.S. Navy and Army National Guard.Al had a passion for collecting, especially autograph photos and coins. He was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy.In addition to his parents Al was predeceased by his beloved wife of 34 years Carol; and infant daughter Erica, and stepson Jeffrey. He is survived by his children, Alan "Rick" Saunders Jr. of Windham, Michael Saunders of New Jersey, and stepdaughter Bethann Gilman of Windham; siblings, Doug Saunders and his wife Julie of Windham, Debbie O'Brien of Windham, and Sandie Milligan and her husband Jay of Windham; and grandchildren, Dereck Gilman, Robert Gilman, Tyler Saunders, Brenden Saunders, and Alex Fazzi, and his beloved Peekapoo Tinka. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 11. Burial will follow at the Mayberry Cemetery, Park Rd., Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Al's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.comThose wishing to remember Al may make donations in his name to the: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland 217 Landing Rd. Westbrook, ME, 04092
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 7, 2019