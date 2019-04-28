Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan "Mike" Plaisted. View Sign Service Information Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans 87 South Main Street Saint Albans , VT 05478 (180)-252-43031 Obituary

ST. ALBANS, Vt. - Alan "Mike" Plaisted, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, passed away on April 26, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Fort Fairfield to Leigh and Pearl Plaisted.



Mike grew up on the University of Maine campus in Orono, and graduated with a degree in Engineering in 1951. He started his career with GTE Sylvania, specializing in new ventures and left after 20+ years to establish ULVAC North America in Kennebunk. As the company president he loved working with his customers, bringing new technologies to semiconductor manufacturing and even anti-counterfeiting of Canadian currency. He founded his own company, Soleras LTD, in Biddeford, specializing in the vacuum/thin film industry and he holds numerous patents in the field. Mike served as the President of the Society of Vacuum Coaters and has supported the international technical conference for many years. After selling Soleras in 2012, his love of Aroostook County drew him to a new venture supporting local craftsmen. Mike will be remembered by the industry as a mentor to all.



Mike was a true Renaissance man; there wasn't anything he didn't know SOMETHING about. His love of learning never left him. Mike was an avid reader and a master storyteller. He shared his love of the great Maine outdoors with his children and grandchildren, including sailing, canoeing on the Allagash, fly fishing, skiing, and climbing Mt. Katahdin. He loved nothing more than getting into his truck and going on an adventure.



Mike was a loving husband and father. He leaves his wife, Joan; his children, Scott Plaisted, Todd Plaisted (Karen), Holly LeBlanc (Art), Dean Plaisted (Connie), Traci Langevin (Pete), Sean Plaisted, and Joshua Plaisted (Michelle), his stepchildren, Colin D'Arc, Lynn Wheeler, and William Bridwell; his grandchildren: Riley, Haley, Alexander, Cameron (Jeanne), Margaux, Maxim, Julia, Rachael, Noelle, Carli, Jake, Reed, Luke, Casey, Sage, Nico, Kaitlin, Alyssa (Eben), and Cyrus. He also leaves his former wife Nancy Schott Plaisted, her siblings and their families.



At this time no formal services are planned. Mike wanted his life to be celebrated by everyone in their own way.



To send Mike's family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guestbook at



Donations in Mike's name may be made to:



Franklin County Home Health and Hospice



3 Home Health Circle



St. Albans, VT 05478



802-527-7531



, or the



Society of Vacuum Coaters Foundation



www.svcfoundation.org.







