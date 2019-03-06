Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RAYMOND - Alan E. Whitten, 67, of Raymond, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Alan was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Family was everything to Alan!



Alan was born in Portland on Aug. 9, 1951, the son of Herbert and Leona Whitten. He graduated from Portland High School in 1970 and then served in the Coast Guard for four years. Alan married his wife, Kathy in 1971 and they raised three wonderful daughters. Alan and Kathy owned and operated Alan Whitten Excavating. Alan worked tirelessly and had an unbelievable work ethic that he instilled in his children. He could do the impossible with any machine and make it look like he was playing in a big sandbox. Alan always had a smile on his face as he worked.



Alan is survived by his wife Kathy of 47 years; daughter Kimberly Plummer of Raymond and husband Scott, daughter Martha Ladd of Sebec and husband Rick; son-in-law, Chris Herrick of Casco; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Nathan and Samuel Plummer, Caleb and Emma Ladd, Emmitt and Charles Herrick; two sisters, Gail Bibber of Richmond and Donna Whitten of Deming, N.M.



He is predeceased by his precious daughter, Amy Herrick; and his parents, Herbert and Leona Whitten.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 9 at Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Rd., Gorham, with Pastor Robert White officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral home, Casco.



Online condolences may be left for the family at



In lieu of flowers



donations may be made to



Grace Bible Church,



74 Deering Road,



Gorham, ME 04038







RAYMOND - Alan E. Whitten, 67, of Raymond, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Alan was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Family was everything to Alan!Alan was born in Portland on Aug. 9, 1951, the son of Herbert and Leona Whitten. He graduated from Portland High School in 1970 and then served in the Coast Guard for four years. Alan married his wife, Kathy in 1971 and they raised three wonderful daughters. Alan and Kathy owned and operated Alan Whitten Excavating. Alan worked tirelessly and had an unbelievable work ethic that he instilled in his children. He could do the impossible with any machine and make it look like he was playing in a big sandbox. Alan always had a smile on his face as he worked.Alan is survived by his wife Kathy of 47 years; daughter Kimberly Plummer of Raymond and husband Scott, daughter Martha Ladd of Sebec and husband Rick; son-in-law, Chris Herrick of Casco; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Nathan and Samuel Plummer, Caleb and Emma Ladd, Emmitt and Charles Herrick; two sisters, Gail Bibber of Richmond and Donna Whitten of Deming, N.M.He is predeceased by his precious daughter, Amy Herrick; and his parents, Herbert and Leona Whitten.A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 9 at Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Rd., Gorham, with Pastor Robert White officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral home, Casco.Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net In lieu of flowersdonations may be made toGrace Bible Church,74 Deering Road,Gorham, ME 04038 Funeral Home Hall Funeral Home, Inc.

165 Quaker Ridge Road

Casco , ME 04015

(207) 627-4538 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com