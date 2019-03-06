RAYMOND - Alan E. Whitten, 67, of Raymond, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Alan was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Family was everything to Alan!
Alan was born in Portland on Aug. 9, 1951, the son of Herbert and Leona Whitten. He graduated from Portland High School in 1970 and then served in the Coast Guard for four years. Alan married his wife, Kathy in 1971 and they raised three wonderful daughters. Alan and Kathy owned and operated Alan Whitten Excavating. Alan worked tirelessly and had an unbelievable work ethic that he instilled in his children. He could do the impossible with any machine and make it look like he was playing in a big sandbox. Alan always had a smile on his face as he worked.
Alan is survived by his wife Kathy of 47 years; daughter Kimberly Plummer of Raymond and husband Scott, daughter Martha Ladd of Sebec and husband Rick; son-in-law, Chris Herrick of Casco; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Nathan and Samuel Plummer, Caleb and Emma Ladd, Emmitt and Charles Herrick; two sisters, Gail Bibber of Richmond and Donna Whitten of Deming, N.M.
He is predeceased by his precious daughter, Amy Herrick; and his parents, Herbert and Leona Whitten.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 9 at Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Rd., Gorham, with Pastor Robert White officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral home, Casco.
Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers
donations may be made to
Grace Bible Church,
74 Deering Road,
Gorham, ME 04038
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019