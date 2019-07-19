Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adus Robert O'Connell. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Christ Church on the Common Gardiner , ME View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Christ Church on the Common Gardiner , ME View Map Obituary

SOUTH CHINA - Sometimes real superheroes live in the hearts of small children fighting big battles...On July 14, 2019, our little superhero, Adus Robert O'Connell, soared to heaven peacefully, resting with his Mommy and Daddy.



He was born April 8, 2018, and it was love at first sight with little Adus. He was pure joy and sunshine. To know him was to love him. He reminded us all to live every day to its fullest and showed incredible strength in his time with us. His morning bottles with Daddy and Mickey Mouse, his playtime and giggles with Sissy, and his storytime and nighttime snuggles with Mommy will be forever in our hearts.



He is survived by his parents, Robert E. O'Connell Jr. and Anna Elizabeth Pynes O'Connell (South China); his sister, Emma O'Connell (South China), his brother Torin O'Connell (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), his brother, Ryley O'Connell (Waterville); his Mimi, Patty Clark Pynes (University Heights, Ohio), his Papa and Tinsie, Dr. Terry and Tina Pynes (Huntsville, Ala.); his uncle, Pat O'Connell and his wife, Kim (Scarborough), his uncle, Guy O'Connell (Portland), his aunt, Sarah Guyuron and her husband, Grant (Chagrin Falls, Ohio), his aunt, Mary Kathryn Pynes (New York, N.Y.); and his cousins, Daniel and Christopher O'Connell (Scarborough), Joseph and Hayden Guyuron (Chagrin Falls, Ohio), and Oliver Quarles (Huntsville, Ala.).



He is predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Marie O'Connell (Portland); and his cousin, Alanna O'Connell (Scarborough).



The family would like to thank the wonderful team of nurses and physicians at Boston Children's Hospital for their compassion and tireless efforts to help little Adus over the past month.



On July 22 the family will receive friends and family at 10 a.m. at Christ Church on the Common in Gardiner, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. A celebration of life reception will take place in the church hall directly following the service.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Loving Memory of Adus Robert O'Connell.



Contributions will directly impact the important work of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as they tirelessly work toward a cure for Medulloblastoma.



http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/adusoconnell



Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & the Jimmy Fund



Division of Philanthropy



Attn: Kelsey Cunningham



10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6



Brookline, MA 02445







SOUTH CHINA - Sometimes real superheroes live in the hearts of small children fighting big battles...On July 14, 2019, our little superhero, Adus Robert O'Connell, soared to heaven peacefully, resting with his Mommy and Daddy.He was born April 8, 2018, and it was love at first sight with little Adus. He was pure joy and sunshine. To know him was to love him. He reminded us all to live every day to its fullest and showed incredible strength in his time with us. His morning bottles with Daddy and Mickey Mouse, his playtime and giggles with Sissy, and his storytime and nighttime snuggles with Mommy will be forever in our hearts.He is survived by his parents, Robert E. O'Connell Jr. and Anna Elizabeth Pynes O'Connell (South China); his sister, Emma O'Connell (South China), his brother Torin O'Connell (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), his brother, Ryley O'Connell (Waterville); his Mimi, Patty Clark Pynes (University Heights, Ohio), his Papa and Tinsie, Dr. Terry and Tina Pynes (Huntsville, Ala.); his uncle, Pat O'Connell and his wife, Kim (Scarborough), his uncle, Guy O'Connell (Portland), his aunt, Sarah Guyuron and her husband, Grant (Chagrin Falls, Ohio), his aunt, Mary Kathryn Pynes (New York, N.Y.); and his cousins, Daniel and Christopher O'Connell (Scarborough), Joseph and Hayden Guyuron (Chagrin Falls, Ohio), and Oliver Quarles (Huntsville, Ala.).He is predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Marie O'Connell (Portland); and his cousin, Alanna O'Connell (Scarborough).The family would like to thank the wonderful team of nurses and physicians at Boston Children's Hospital for their compassion and tireless efforts to help little Adus over the past month.On July 22 the family will receive friends and family at 10 a.m. at Christ Church on the Common in Gardiner, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. A celebration of life reception will take place in the church hall directly following the service.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Loving Memory of Adus Robert O'Connell.Contributions will directly impact the important work of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as they tirelessly work toward a cure for Medulloblastoma.Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & the Jimmy FundDivision of PhilanthropyAttn: Kelsey Cunningham10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6Brookline, MA 02445 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com