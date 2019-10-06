SCARBOROUGH - Adrienne Gage Welling, 90, died peacefully at her home in Scarborough, Maine on September 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Seth Fisher Welling and three children, Carol Beth Welling, Mary Welling Hunnewell, and Seth Fisher Welling Jr.
Adrienne leaves behind her two daughters, Nancy Welling and Sally Welling Lafferty and her husband, Mark R. Lafferty. She was treasured by her son-in law, Hollis Hunnewell, daughter-in-law, Christine Welling Fiestas and her family, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Adrienne and Seth were true sailors and enjoyed many years of exploring the Maine coast. They retired to Vero Beach, Florida from Falmouth, Maine and Fair Haven, New Jersey. An avid gardener and reader, she was a member of the Vero Beach Garden Club and the book clubs of the Sustainers of the Portland, Maine and Vero Beach Junior Leagues.
Adrienne's life was also one of service to others. She was a valued member of the Junior Leagues of Monmouth and Mercer County, N.J., served as the State Chairman of the Sustainers of the New Jersey Junior League, and founded the Vero Beach, Florida Sustainers organization.
She was Chairwoman of Planned Parenthood organizations of Ewing and Monmouth, N.J. counties. Adrienne also served as President of the Florence Critten Home for Unwed Mother and on the Board of the Union Industrial Home of Trenton, N.J.
Adrienne's grace, kindness, and compassion for others was treasured by her friends and family. She will be deeply missed. A celebration in Adrienne's honor will be held October 12, 2019. Interment will be private.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019