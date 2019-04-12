Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Adelaide Eleanor Scheuchzer, 99, formerly of Falmouth, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Portland. She was born at home in Portland on Feb. 4, 1920, to the late LeRoy and Cora (Munroe) Titcomb.



Adelaide attended Deering High School and graduated from York High School. She worked for various businesses, but retired as office manager of Jordan Equipment Company after 25 years. Adelaide enjoyed music, knitting, playing cards, traveling, dancing and spending time at camp with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her contagious smile that would light up a room.



Adelaide is survived by her sons Gary and wife Martha and Ronald and wife Connie Scheuchzer; her three grandchildren, Michael, Adam and Andrew; her nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; her three brothers and three sisters.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Adelaide's online guestbook at



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Falmouth Congregational Church. A committal will be held later in the day at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln., Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.







1 Mayberry Ln

Yarmouth , ME 04096

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019

