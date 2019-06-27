GORHAM - Addison Corinne Dube, 10, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland.
Addison, nicknamed "Addy" was born on July 20, 2008, a sweet babygirl to parents David and Tammy (Collette) Dube. Addy was a little miracle from her birth, constantly defying the odds of her survival. Her small stature, was no reflection on her incredible strength.
Her mom's "peanut butter" and her dad's "babygirl", Addy loved music, especially when it involved a dance party. Her whole face smiled with happiness and lit up the room, bringing much joy to all those around her.
She is survived by her loving family, parents, Dave and Tammy Dube; little brother, Owen Dube; maternal grandparents, Normand and Judith Collette, paternal grandfather Michael Dube and his wife, Debra Dallago; uncle, Scott and Theresa Collette and their children, Isabella and Jude, uncle, Steven and Jill Dube and their children Madeline and Alice, and aunt Carrie and James Plucinski and their children Sara and William.
Addy was predeceased by her grandmother, Monique Dube.
No words can describe the gratitude Addy's family has for the doctors and nursing staff at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital for their exceptional care of Addy.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1-4 p.m., at Dave and Tammy's home in Gorham. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Addison's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial gifts honoring Addison can be made on the hospital website,
bbch.org/donate,
or mailed to the:
Barbara Bush
Children's Hospital
Philanthropy Dept.
22 Bramhall Street
Portland, ME 04102
please note the gift is made in Addison's memory
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 27, 2019