PORTLAND - A life lived fully and well. Raymond Rutan left us on June 16, 2019, at the Highlands in Topsham, after a worldwide journey spanning 92 years. He served his country as a soldier, was a Fulbright Fellow, and directed and produced theater for decades. But his most significant achievements were as a mentor and family man.Ray was a loyal son of Bowdoin College, graduating with the class of 1951, a group filled with WWII veterans who made their way to the classroom. With a nod to his cohorts from the class of 1950, Ray said in his typically understated way that he "crossed the Rhine one year to the day after they did it the hard way."Ray's service in post-war Germany helped shape his life's outlook - and changed the lives of countless people. His work was to comb through files, documents, and photos amid utter devastation to help survivors stitch their identities back together. Being a son of Bowdoin came easily to Ray. Born March 7, 1927 and raised in Ridgefield, N.J., his family was part of the Auburn Colony in Harpswell, just 13 miles to the College in Brunswick-a journey often made along a bumpy, dirt road or, preferably, on the picturesque Casco Bay route of the Portland Ferries. Ray eventually acquired his own little piece of Harpswell in the form of the Juniper Patch. It was more than an Auburn Colony home. It was a place where traditions, memories, and folklore were formed. Ray's luscious Juniper Chicken with pan-roasted potatoes became a Christmas Eve custom. His sailboat, the Tanqueray II, was adorned in the glorious green, red and silver of every Tanqueray bottle. Dinghies named Sloe Gin and Gin Fizz continued the legacy.After graduating from Bowdoin, Ray was awarded the Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Graduate Scholarship and headed to Yale, where he graduated with his MFA in 1954 from the School of Drama; his fascination with Asia grew with a thesis on "Lady Precious Stream," by noted Chinese playwright Shih-I Hsiung. He continued to pursue his Asia interests while on a Fulbright Fellowship with his first wife, Dorothy Meltzer, immersing himself in Japanese theater, arts and culture at Tokyo's Waseda University.Manhattan and the grit and glitz of theater, television and movie production was the next stop. But after the loss of Dorothy to cancer, Ray found solace and a new chapter as head of Bowdoin's theater department.From 1971 to his retirement in 1993, Ray steered and stirred a generation of theater lovers from his famously chaotic office in Pickard Theater. During those two decades, he staged countless dramas, comedies, and musicals. And behind the scenes, his advice, guidance, and passion helped pave the lives of a community, from young to old. One year, he produced "Peter Pan" as a gift to his second wife, fellow Bowdoin Professor Melinda Y. Small, to mark one of those "big" birthdays. While every performance was electric, the children's matinee was emblematic of Ray's ability to connect with the audience. Choreographed for "total immersion," a theater full of kids shouted warnings to Peter, cheered Wendy, and booed poor Captain Hook. The energy was electric as children of all ages marveled as Peter "flew" above the stage, no doubt leaving memories that inspired, instructed, and informed. Ray was a genius when it came to visualization, whether illuminating a scene in the theater or simply lighting a room at home. Yet his greatest atmospheric required no electricity at all. Each year, all the bulbs would be turned down as family and friends gathered in front of the Christmas tree where candles illuminated the tree. An artist - but also the pragmatist - Ray always had the fire extinguisher firmly in hand. In 1995 Ray received the Alumni Award for Faculty and Staff. In accepting the award, Ray focused on the community he created. He spoke of his delight in looking over the class of incoming first-year students every year. As he saw those young faces, he said he always wondered, "who will be my friend for the rest of my life?" To the Bowdoin community, Ray was a friend for life. The Ray Rutan Fund for the Performing Arts was established in his honor in 2003 by David Zach Webster, Bowdoin Class of '57 and a life-long patron, benefactor, and volunteer. The Fund enriches the community through the performing arts and supports students during summer theater studies.The Fund is a fitting legacy of a man who, as a soldier, helped people reclaim their identities; as a Mainer carved out traditions for family and friends; and as a mentor inspired students of all ages to embrace the story and stage. Ray is survived by his wife, Melinda Y. Small; her daughter, Whitney F Small, her son Sebastian S. Small; nieces, Florence Matier "Mattie" Ebersbach Seaton and Janice Cynthia "Cindy" Ebersbach Biehler; nephew, William "Bill" Marinus Ebersbach. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 25, 2019 