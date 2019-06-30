YARMOUTH - A. Magret Nason, "Maggie", of Yarmouth, Maine, formerly of Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2019. She was 93 years old.
Maggie was a registered nurse, working at Patterson General Hospital and Bergen County Hospital in New Jersey, before retiring to Yarmouth. She was active in the Village Improvement Society, Yarmouth Community Food Pantry, and was a member of St. Bartholomew's Church. Maggie loved to garden and enjoyed working in her plot in the community garden. She was an avid reader, an enthusiastic traveler, loved to do puzzles, and especially loved her little dogs.
Maggie was predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Aurelia Nason; her brothers, Peter, Teddy, and George Nason; and a beloved niece, Faith Kersey. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Leonard, Peter, Sally, Maryann Toffolon, Nancy McDermott, Anne Puzzo and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
Memorial donations can be made to Yarmouth Fire-Rescue, the Yarmouth Food Pantry, or a
