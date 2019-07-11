Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene. View Sign Obituary

STANDISH - Arlene Osier, 90, passed away July 7, 2019. She was born March 23, 1929 in Cumberland to Stephen and Helen (Scott) Greer. She grew up in Cumberland and graduated from Greely Institute.



Arlene married her husband, Theodore "Roland" Osier Sr., in 1947 and together they raised their nine children, sharing 50 years together before his passing in 1998. In her later years, she found companionship in her special friend, Fred Villacci between the years 2006-2013 until his passing. Her last residence was Watchic Lake in Standish.



There was no task that Arlene could not tackle, she was a major contributor to building their family camp all while raising nine children. In her spare time, her hobbies included; sewing, knitting, and scrap booking.



Arlene is predeceased by her husband, Theodore "Roland" Osier Sr.; special companion, Fred Villacci; two brothers, one sister; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



She is survived by her nine children; as well as many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours will be 12-1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at Moss Side Cemetery, Cumberland.



